Ukroboronprom Restricts Communication With Press After Reuters Story

This was reported to Ukrinform in response to an information request.

"Following the Reuters article of September 12, 2023, which jeopardized the safety of one of UkrOboronProm's enterprises, communication with the media on certain potentially dangertopics related to production sites and some other details is limited. We will inform you when the situation changes," the response reads.

UkrOboronProm emphasized that information about the work of the Ukrainian defense industry during Russia's full-scale war is sensitive. Therefore, it should be dosed, verified, and not pose a threat to defense companies, their employees, and Ukraine's defense capabilities.

UkrOboronProm assured that it remains open to communication on transformation, building anti-corruption infrastructure, etc.

As reported, the media recently spread information published by Reuters about the opening of a new production center at one of UkrOboronProm's enterprises.