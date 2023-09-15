Prenetics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights



Revenue from continuing operations of US$5.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of US$(5.3) million Cash and other short-term assets1 of US$214.5 million as of June 30, 2023



First Half 2023 Financial Highlights



Revenue from continuing operations of US$11.6 million Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of US$(15.1) million

"We've always maintained that 2023 would be a transformative year for Prenetics, and our recent strides underscore that belief. We've channelled significant investments into areas where we see not just potential, but a clear path to dominance. Our collaboration with Prof. Dennis Lo, particularly in the realm of early cancer detection, stands as a testament to our commitment and vision. Today, our future business strategy is crystallized into three distinct yet interconnected units: prevention, early cancer detection, and targeted therapy. I am both extremely excited and optimistic about the trajectory we're on, and I believe that the best is yet to come for Prenetics," said Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Prenetics.

______________________________

1 Represents current assets, including cash and cash equivalents totaling US$177.2 million, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of US$13.6 million, and trade receivables of US$5.6 million, amongst other accounting line items under current assets.

Recent Highlights



Completed transaction with Prof. Dennis Lo for Insighta as a 50/50 Joint Venture for Multi-Cancer Early Detection in July 2023. Prenetics provided US$100m in consideration, with US$80m in cash and US$20m of shares in Prenetics. Initial clinical trial data is promising. A large multi-country overseas clinical trial is set to begin in early 2024.

ACT Genomics is expected to launch a 500-gene panel and a 100-gene panel comprehensive genomic profiling“liquid” biopsy test by the fourth quarter of 2023.

ACT Genomics product development work continues for a Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) test is expected to be rolled out by Q2 2024.

Multiple distribution and partnership deals are being discussed for Southeast Asia and in the Middle East. More details will be shared once available. Significant improvement in operational efficiency and cost optimization, reducing adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations from a loss of US$(9.8) million in the first quarter of 2023 to US$(5.3) million in the current quarter with further reductions expected in the second half of 2023.



About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading genomics-driven health sciences company, is revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. Our prevention arm, CircleDNA, uses whole exome sequencing to offer the world's most comprehensive consumer DNA test. Insighta, our US$200 million joint venture with renowned scientist Prof. Dennis Lo, underscores our unwavering commitment to saving lives through pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. Insighta plans to introduce Presight for lung and liver cancers in 2025, and to expand with Presight One for 10+ cancers in 2027. Lastly, ACT Genomics, our treatment unit, is the first Asia-based company to achieve FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors via ACTOnco. Each of Prenetics' units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, truly embodying our commitment to 'enhancing life through science'. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit

Investor Relations Contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's goals, targets, projections, outlooks, beliefs, expectations, strategy, plans, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, therefore they should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to further develop and grow its business, including new products and services; its ability to execute on its new business strategy in genomics, precision oncology, and specifically, early detection for cancer; the results of case control studies and/or clinical trials; and its ability to identify and execute on M&A opportunities, especially in precision oncology. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recent registration statement on Form F-1 and the prospectherein, and the other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Basis of Presentation

Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading“Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”



Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement Prenetics' consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), the Company is providing non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted gross profit from continuing operations and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics. These non-IFRS financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results and trends.

Management is excluding from some or all of its non-IFRS results (1) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (2) depreciation and amortization, (3) finance income and exchange gain or loss, net, and (4) certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook, including but not limited to non-cash and/ or non-recurring items. These non-IFRS financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on the reported financial results. Management accounts for this limitation by analyzing results on an IFRS basis as well as a non-IFRS basis and also by providing IFRS measures in the Company's public disclosures.

In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-IFRS measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-IFRS measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the Company's non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the non-IFRS reconciliations provided in the tables captioned“Reconciliation of loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)”,“Reconciliation of gross profit from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)” and“Reconciliation of (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics (Non-IFRS)” set forth at the end of this document.