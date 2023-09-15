Sharp Insights Into The Manual Razor Market: A Close Shave With Industry Trends And Analysis Amr.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SILVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global manual razor market is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years, owing to easy availability of cheap and domestic brand razors. Manual razors are used to shave facial and body hair. They offer closest shave for longer duration than other type of razors. They are easy to use and do not need any additional power supply or battery, therefore, are easy to travel with and maintain. Moreover, blades of manual razors can be easily replaced and easily available in the market. It is usually cheapest option available in the market and are used by both men and women.

➣ COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Covid 19 outbreak has created disruption in the economy. The demand for electronics and electrical products, lifestyle products, consumer appliances, and other consumer goods have decreased. In addition, lockdown in varicountries has restricted movement of raw materials and labors across countries and states, which has hampered production and supply chain of manual razors and other consumer goods. The end of the lockdown may bring higher customer traffic to the market. Sales of manual razors is expected to increase through online channels in post COVID-19 situations.

➣ Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Easy availability of manual razors in supermarkets, hypermarkets, general stores, retail outlets, and in e-commerce platforms is the key growth driver of the manual razor market. Moreover, manual razors are more cost effective than other types of razors, owing to which the demand for manual razors has increased.

Wide usage of manual razors by rural population, owing to lack of power supply supports the market growth. Its wide usage increases the demand of manual razor. Moreover, rise in number of parlors and salon sin creases use of manual razors for commercial purposes.

Surge in working class women also results in increase in the demand for women's razor. As increase in number of working women increases the amount of money available to them, enabling them to use that money on their personal hygiene. In addition, their wish to be hygienic and clean at workplaces drives growth of the manual razor market.

Changing lifestyle, efficient distribution channels, urge to look attractive and beautiful among millennials, and rise in consciousness about personal hygiene has increased frequency of purchasing manual razors and tit is also a growth driver for the manual razor market.

➣ Challenges

Electric razors pose a major challenge for manual razors. Inclination of customers toward advanced and innovative technologies increases the demand for electrical razors. Hence, these advanced technology electrical razors offer several benefits, owing to which it is used in many commercial purposes and household, which, in turn, hampers the market growth.

Manual Razor Market Report Highlights

➣ By Type

. Fixed Type

. Rotary Type

. Others

➣ By Application

. Household

. Commercial

➣ By Region

. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

➣ By End User

. Men

. Women

➣ Key Market Players

. Gillette, Apache, FEATHER, Harry's, BAILI, Suneko, DORCO, Truefitt&Hill, Gigabite, RiMei

