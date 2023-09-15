Global Traction Motor Market 2023 To 2028: Driven By Growing Demand In Construction And Transportation Sectors

The global traction motor market was valued at USD 13.833 billion in 2021. Traction motors are electric motors used to propel varitypes of vehicles, including locomotives, electric or hydrogen cars, electric multiple units, elevators, and roller coasters.

The market is expected to grow due to rising demand for high-performance electric traction motors, government regulations and subsidies supporting electric vehicles, and an increase in railway electrification projects. Growing demand for electric vehicles and increased construction investments are expected to drive demand for traction motors.

Key Market Trends and Drivers

Several key trends and drivers are contributing to the growth of the global traction motor market:

Market Segmentation

The global traction motor market is segmented based on type, end-user, and geography:

By Type:



Three-Phase Induction Motor

Linear Induction Motor

AC Series Motor DC Series Motor

By End-User:



Transportation

Industrial

Construction Others

By Geography:



North America







Canada

Mex

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Others

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia





Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia Others

Market Developments



In November 2022, Elimen Group and Flash announced their collaboration to produce traction motors and controllers for electric vehicles in India. In September 2022, Sona Comstar announced that it had reached a production milestone of 100,000 EV traction motors at its Chennai plant.

Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K

Siemens

Toshiba International Corporation

Nidec Motor Corporation (Nidec Group)

CG Power & Industrial Solution Ltd.

TITAGARH Wagon Limited Kirloskar Electric Company

