H.K. Impex - A distributor of Hari Krishna Exports to Dazzle at Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong Show 2023

H.K. Impex & Hari Krishna Exports shine at Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong, 18-22 September 2023. Visit Booth 7P02 in Hall 7 at AsiaWorld-Expo!

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- H.K. Impex Pvt. Ltd., in association with Hari Krishna Exports , a prominent name in the diamond industry, is set to make waves at the highly anticipated Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong exhibition, slate to occur from 18 to 22, September 2023.

The prestigievent will unfold at the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) in Hong Kong, where H.K. Impex will be prominently featured at Booth No. 7P02 in Hall 7.

Amid the buzz around this important event, H.K. Impex will introduce an exciting and environment friendly strategy to draw in both industry experts and the general public interest. The company's ongoing commitment to sustainability is at the core of its involvement. It is evident in the design of its ground-breaking booth, which it will build from recycled materials.

There is a lot of excitement as the company prepares to transform its booth into a masterpiece that perfectly balances style and environmental responsibility. The creative use of recycled materials emphasises the brand's commitment to ethical business methods, highlighting its ability to offer diamonds in a magical and eco-friendly setting.

This eco-friendly booth at the event will be made of 80% recycled materials to ascertain their commitment to reducing environmental impact. The "Mission 102030" afforestation project was started by Hari Krishna Exports to increase their ecological effect. For every visitor or customer who engages with them at the event, the company pledges to plant a tree on their behalf. This eco-consciinitiative aims to contribute to reforestation efforts and aligns with their greener and sustainable future vision.

The exhibition promises to be an extraordinary experience for attendees. It aims to redefine the traditional notions of luxury and elegance within the jewellery landscape. Visitors will witness a range of natural diamonds and diamond layouts. The company has carefully selected each piece to exude brightness while following the highest ethical standards.

H.K. Impex will be showcasing more than 9 different diamond shapes . From classic round brilliance to unique and enchanting cuts, they have something exquisite for every jewellery enthusiast. Three spectacular natural diamond necklace layouts and eighteen gorgediamond bracelet layouts are carefully designed. They are all set to showcase the mesmerising selection of Natural Couple Diamonds that captivate your hearts.

H.K. Impex has also announced an exciting offer. Every visitor who purchases diamonds from its collection at the Jewellery & Gem World, Hong Kong, will receive the ultimate luxury gift of a brand-new iPhone 15 Pro. The company aims to deliver an exceptional customer experience by going above and beyond.

As the countdown to the exhibition begins, H.K. Impex invites attendees, industry peers, and jewellery enthusiasts to embark on a journey of sustainable opulence at AsiaWorld-Expo.

You will not only expect to see the awe-inspiring collection of natural diamonds but also the commitment and dedication of H.K. Impex Pvt. Ltd. towards a better tomorrow. Be sure to visit the booth and encounter a dazzling display of natural diamonds & a step towards a better environment.

Date: 18 - 22 September 2023

Booth No.: 7P02

Book an Appointment Prior!: my.hk.co/show-appointment/show

Brijesh Dholakia

Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd.

+91 98339 22179



