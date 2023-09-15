This Week In Travel News: 11 Stories You Need To See

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the travel industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

United Opens Two New Clubs in Denver, Including Its Largest Club in the World

This new, 35,000 sq.-ft. club is located in the B Concourse, providing a modern take on the United Club experience with a new feature bar offering beer flight boards to taste a seasonal rotation of premium local and craft beers.

Royal Caribbean Reveals Hideaway Beach, the First Adults-Only Escape on Perfect Day at CocoCay

The beachfront paradise, set to open in January 2024 with the debut of the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, is an all-day experience complete with a private beach and pools, new dedicated spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas, live music and more.

Winter Park Resort Continues to Look Ahead and Make Upgrades and Improvements for Both Employees and Guests

As the resort prepares for the 2023/24 winter season, it is completing a new 330+bed workforce housing complex that addresses critical housing needs in a big way for both the resort and the community. Winter Park is also finishing installation of a brand new six-person lift in the Vasquez Ridge area of the mountain.

A New Chapter Unfolds: Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Enters New Zealand with the Addition of Robertson Lodges

As of December 1, 2023, Rosewood Kauri Cliffs, Rosewood Cape Kidnappers and Rosewood Matakauri will join the Rosewood portfolio. Capturing New Zealand's unique geography, the three properties provide for the ultimate journey across the North and South Island, together offering access to its expansive coastline, rolling hills, soaring mountains and more.

Governor Josh Green, M.D. Declares West Maui Communities to Reopen on October 8, Urges Visitors to Support Local Businesses and Workers

Hawai'i residents and visitors are encouraged to make travel plans to Maui and support the island's businesses, restaurants, retail outlets, attractions, and accommodations. All previrestrictions for travel to West Maui communities north of Lahaina will be lifted October 8.

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, NDua, Bali Unveils Its Breathtaking Revamp

The property stands as both a historic icon and legendary destination, dedicated to preserving its Balinese oasis and village charm while updating interiors with nautical voyage elements to embrace sustainability and history in its design ethos.

It's Absolutely Paw-some: K9 JETS Announces Limited-Time Route Between Los Angeles and London for the 2023 Holiday Season

Due to high demand and just in time for holiday travels, K9 JETS, the world's first pay-per-seat pet charter service, is launching a direct route between Los Angeles and London for passengers from the City of Angels to travel in luxury with their furry friends.

America Haunts Unveils What Makes Truly Legendary Haunted Attractions

Haunted house enthusiasts are looking for haunts with a track record of scaring the bravest of souls, as sure as the moon in the night sky. Only a few haunts rise to legendary levels and meet the steep requirements to be bestowed the status.

WOKA Whitewater Park Announces Opening Weekend

This state-of-the-art facility is destined to become the crown jewel of outdoor adventure in the region, boasting a 1,200-foot long channel featuring eight exciting drop-features, designed to challenge and thrill kayakers, surfers, and tubers alike.

Sonesta Announces Larimar City & Resort, a New Luxury Development in the Dominican Republic

"This development leverages two of our premier brands, The Royal Sonesta and The James, to grow our footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is a strategic priority for Sonesta," said Brian Quinn, Sonesta's Chief Development Officer. Consumer Demand Sparks Royal Caribbean to Open New Icon of the Seas Vacations Early

"Families and friends are looking for vacations where everyone can make memories their way without compromise, and that's what we set out to create in its best form with Icon more than five years ago," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

