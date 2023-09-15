Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Third Quarter 2023

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a foon the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at .

