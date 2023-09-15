Innovest Concludes Participation In Cityscape Global With Unprecedented Success

Innovest announces the completion of the booking process for the entire Jadan Al Fursan project in Riyadh during Cityscape Global.

Innovest, a premier investment and development company, announced the completion of the entire booking process for its Jadan Al Fursan Communities, located in the Al Fursan neighborhood.

This achievement comes after the company launched the project during its participation in Cityscape Global.

Commenting on this event, Mohammed Alkhars, Chairman at Innovest, said:“We will continue to launch new communities that target family welfare and meet the quality of life they aspire to by creating innovative and distinguished designs in the real estate sector, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.”

The Jadan Al Fursan project offers an affordable, high-quality, residential community with unique designs, consisting of independent villas within a full-service residential complex in an international style that reflects Salmani architecture.

The three-bedroom villas will offer open-plan and contemporary living spaces. These villas also have several features, including guarantees that extend up to 25 years.

About Innovest:

With a well-established contemporary thought of civilization, Innovest began in 2017, dedicated to advancing the city's development and management of eco-friendly, vibrant, and sustainable residential communities, utilizing the latest technologies in construction methods to reduce energy usage and raise the quality of life.

With great pride, Innovest stands today before a panel of achievements that draw a picture of civilized and bright societies abounding with a wonderful blend of heritage and modernity.

As a way to elevate Saudi's aspirations and give them the ideal society, we developed a perfect approach, and succeeded in flourishing projects that have all been harmonized with a marvelblend of historical details and stunning architecture. Aspiring to be recognized among the most innovative businesses and acquire our certification as accredited developers in Saudi Arabia.​

