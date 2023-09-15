Ohana Restoration Grant Benefits Maui Fire Station Firefighters

Maui Firefighters received $4000 in support via multiple grants.

The Maui Fire Department has been a vital cornerstone of Maui's emergency response system, and its firefighters have shown unparalleled dedication, often putting their own lives at risk to protect the lives and properties of others. Tragically, these couragefirefighters found themselves victims of the very disaster they had fought to quell. In the aftermath of the Lahaina fires, many of them lost their homes and personal belongings.

Thanks to the generosity and unwavering support of the community, Ohana Restoration Grant was able to extend a helping hand when it was needed the most. Each affected firefighter's family were gifted $4,000 from multiple grants, providing critical financial assistance during their time of need.

Additionally, the firefighters' families received loaded gift packages generously donated by local Maui businesses. These packages served not only as a token of appreciation but also as a reminder of the solidarity and compassion that permeates the Maui community.

