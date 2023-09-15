Oil Water Separator Market To Hit Us$ 12,118.64 Million By 2030 | Updated Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Oil Water Separator M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 3.7 % during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Advancement of smart technologies and automation in the oil water separator devices will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the oil water separator market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 12,118.64 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 9,122.75 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of oil water separators in wastewater treatment, which is augmenting the global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the Oil Water Separator market. Get Sample Report @ Oil water separator is a device that separates oil and water mixtures into their separate components. There are many different types of oil-water separator, each has different oil separation capability and are used in different industries. These separators work on certain factors such as the density and size of oil droplets, the size of the collection tank, and the flow rate. The separator device consists of three main segments such as separator unit, filter unit, and control unit. Oil water separators are very efficient in removing gasoline, diesel fuel, crude oil , and others from water before being discharged into storm sewer, and sanitary sewer systems. Global Oil Water Separator Market : Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 12,118.64 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 3.7% By Type Class-I Oil-Water Separators and Class-II Oil-Water Separators By Installation Type Above Ground and Below Ground By End-use Industry Military, Shipping & Marine, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Aerospace, Automotive, Food and Beverage, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, Siemens AG, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, Donaldson Company, Inc., Mercer International Inc., ZCL Composites, HSN-Kikai Kogyo, and Highland Tank

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @

Global Oil Water Separator Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the class-II oil-water separators segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. This type of oil-water separator achieves a concentration of less than 100 mg/l and is efficient in cleaning water by removing oil contaminants before being let out to passes and foul sewers. Certain advantages of this product type include large capacity and durability which has been driving the majority of demand for the class-II oil-water separators.

Based on Installation Type, the above ground segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. The maintenance of above ground oil water separators involves just washing them out with a hose and a pressure washer, or with removable vapor tight covers. Thus, these product has low operational cost and maintenance and are known for removing non-emulsified oil and settleable solids from the waste stream. Hence, due to the aforementioned advantages, the above ground oil water separators have been experiencing significant growth in the market.

Based on End-use Industry, the shipping & marine segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.75% in the year 2022. The rising development of the global shipping industry is having a direct positive impact on the growth of the oil water separator market. The oil water separator device is largely used in marine and shipping industry for the removal of harmful pollutants from the oceans. Also, these devices prevent any kind of oil leak from machinery such as diesel generators, air compressors, and propulsion engines in the marine industry.

Get Sample Report @

Based on Region , in the year 2022, Europe accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth, owing to the increasing adoption of oil water separators in wastewater management. Increasing industrialization activities due to rising urbanization is driving the oil water separator market growth in the region. Also, rising concern regarding environmental pollution is acting as a catalyst for market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Alfa Laval AB, Andritz AG, and Siemens AG, are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the oil water separator market is expected to grow steadily due to the advancement of smart technologies and automation in oil water separator devices. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Andritz introduced its range of three-phase decanter centrifuges for oil recovery. These products are capable of separating both liquid from solid and liquid with different densities such as oil and water. This marks an innovative and smart solution for separating oil from water.

Key Market Takeaways



Europe accounted for the highest market share at 36.75% and was valued at USD 3,352.61 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 4,466.93 million in 2030. Moreover, in Europe, Germany accounted for the highest market share of 22.30% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the class-II oil-water separators segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the oil water separator market statistics in 2022.

In the context of installation type, the above ground segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of oil water separator market statistics during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the shipping & marine segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the oil water separator market statistics in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for oil water separators due to advancement in technology, increasing spending on R&D activities, and rising industrialization.

Browse Full Report & TOC @

List of Major Global Oil Water Separator Market:



Alfa Laval AB

Andritz AG

Siemens AG

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Mercer International Inc.

ZCL Composites

HSN-Kikai Kogyo Highland Tank

Global Oil Water Separator Market Segmentation:



By Type



Class-I Oil-Water Separators

Class-II Oil-Water Separators

By Installation Type



Above Ground

Below Ground

By End-use Industry



Military



Shipping & Marine



Oil and Gas



Chemical



Aerospace



Automotive



Food and Beverage Others

Request for Customization @

Frequently Asked Questions in the Oil Water Separator Market Report



What was the market size of the oil water separator industry in 2022?

In 2022, the market size of oil water separator was USD 9,122.75 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the oil water separator industry by 2030?

In 2030, the market size of oil water separator is expected to reach USD 12,118.64 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the oil water separator market?

Increasing awareness towards water conservation and environmental pollution is accelerating the demand for oil water separators, thereby fueling market growth at the global level.

What is the dominating segment in the oil water separator market by end-use industry?

In 2022, the shipping & marine segment accounted for the highest market share of 28.75% in the overall oil water separator market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the oil water separator market? Europe accounted for the highest market share in the overall oil water separator market.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Speaker Grill Fabrics Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Explosive Detector Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Transit Cards Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Laser Displacement Sensors Market Size, Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial stause the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on variindustries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:-

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344

Email:



Oscilloscope Market

Automation Control Components and Devices Market

Kidney Stone Management Devices Market

Home Appliances Market

Interaction Sensor Market

Factory Automation Sensor Market

Roofing Materials Market

Endoscopy Devices Market

Anti-acne cleanser Market CNC Fiber Laser Market





Tags Oil Water Separator Market Oil Water Separator Class-I Oil-Water Separators Class-II Oil-Water Separators water conservation Related Links