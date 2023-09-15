P2p Antenna Market To Hit Us$ 6,588.62 Million By 2030 | Analysis Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report“Global P2P Antenna Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 3,917.28 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 6,588.62 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0 %. P2P (point to point) antennas are designed to provision bidirectional traffic flow and communication connection between two nodes or endpoints. The benefits of P2P antennas including high speed, less delay, reliable connectivity, electronic steering for low maintenance, ease of installation, and others, make it ideal for utilization in military & defense, telecommunication, satellite, and other applications. Get Sample Report @ The increasing utilization of P2P antennas in telecommunication industry is among the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for wireless communication, increasing penetration of 5G networks, and rising need for high-speed communication and data transfer solutions are key factors fostering the adoption of P2P antennas. For instance, according to the GSM Association, 5G connections in China is projected to reach 1.6 billion by 2030, accounting for almost a third of the global total. Hence, rising penetration of 5G networks is increasing the adoption of P2P antennas in telecommunication base stations and broadcast stations among others, thereby driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising application of P2P antennas in marine sector is expected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the P2P antenna market. Moreover, the characteristics of P2P antennas including robust and compact design, low profile installation options, along with high resistance against damage from shock, dust, vibration, humidity, and rain are primary determinants for increasing its utilization in marine industry. However, high cost associated with P2P antennas including flat panel antennas is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 6,588.62 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 7.0% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players COMMSCOPE, RadioWaves Inc., Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech. Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, mWAVE Industries LLC, Kavveri Telecoms, Gilat Satellite Networks, Comba TelSystems Holdings Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Laird Connectivity, ALCAN Systems GmbH By Type Microwave Antenna, Flat Panel Antenna, and Yagi Antenna By Application Military & Defense, Telecommunication, Satellite, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

P2P Antenna Market Growth Drivers:



Rising utilization of P2P antennas in telecommunication industry is driving the market growth. Growing military & defense sector is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

High cost associated with P2P antennas including flat panel antennas is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising application of P2P antennas in marine sector is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global P2P Antenna Market Segmentation Details:

Based on type, the microwave antenna segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The benefits of microwave antennas including efficient data transmission at high frequencies, compact size, higher efficiency, high directivity, and others are key aspects driving the growth of the segment. Further, the increasing deployment of microwave antennas in telecommunication, military & defense, and other related applications is driving the growth of the microwave antennas segment.

Based on application , the telecommunication segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. P2P antennas are deployed in the telecommunication sector for variapplications including base stations, broadcast stations, and communication systems, among others. Factors including the increasing demand for wireless communication, growing penetration of 5G infrastructure, and rising need for advanced communication devices are among the key prospects fostering the growth of the telecommunication segment.

Based on region , North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple industries including telecommunication, military & defense, and other sectors is driving the growth of P2P antenna market in North America. Further, the rising investments in military & defense and satellite communication systems are further projected to boost the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In June 2019, mWAVE Industries LLC introduced a new high gain and high performance point to point (P2P) antenna model HRP3-800. The P2P antenna is designed for utilization in commercial carriers, and defense systems that require high throughput.

Key Market Highlights



Globally, P2P antenna market is divided based on the type into microwave antenna, flat panel antenna, and yagi antenna.

In the context of application, the market is separated into military & defense, telecommunication, satellite, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in P2P antenna market.

List of Major Global P2P Antenna Market Players

The market research report examines varimarket factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment -

. COMMSCOPE

. RadioWaves Inc.

. Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech. Co. Ltd.

. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

. mWAVE Industries LLC

. Kavveri Telecoms

. Gilat Satellite Networks

. Comba TelSystems Holdings Ltd.

. Amphenol Corporation

. Laird Connectivity

. ALCAN Systems GmbH

Global P2P Antenna Market Segmentation:

By Type



Microwave Antenna

Flat Panel Antenna Yagi Antenna



By Application



Military & Defense



Telecommunication



Satellite Others

Key Questions Covered in the P2P Antenna Market Report

What is P2P antenna?

P2P (point to point) antennas are designed for utilization between two endpoints to support bidirectional traffic flow and communication connection between two nodes or endpoints.

What is the dominating segment in the P2P antenna market by type?

In 2022, the microwave antenna segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall P2P antenna market.



Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the P2P antenna growth in the coming years?

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for P2P antenna for multiple applications including telecommunication, military & defense, and satellite communication among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth of 7.3% during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries such as military & defense, telecommunication, and others.

