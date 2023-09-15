Teachers Find Calling As Deep-Fried Chefs At The State Fair Of Texas

Milton's Cookie Butter Bliss Funnel Cake

Milton's Old School Banana Pudding Funnel Cake

Milton's Cotton Candy Lemonade

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The State Fair of Texas is billed as the best 24 days of the year for a reason - the great food like that served by Gracie and Milton Whitley. The Whitleys were public school teachers in Texas who followed their passion working their way through the food industry to become some of the best deep-fried chefs at the State Fair.

“Creating innovative treats for fairgoers of all ages is something we also love to do,” said Milton.“We have been finalists in the Big Tex Choice Awards with foods such as deep-fried yam on a stick, deep-fried Froot LoopsTM and La Bluebonnet, a refreshing citrus-based drink”, said Gracie.

This year the Whitleys will be introducing two new life-changing funnel cakes that are so deliciyou will definitely want to grab your bestie to come out and enjoy it with you.

Cookie Butter Bliss Funnel Cake – Milton's creamy cookie butter glaze with a dusting of Biscoff cookies, powdered sugar and whipped cream that sits atop on a golden brown funnel cake

Old School Banana Pudding Funnel Cake – Sweet southern pudding combined with fresh bananas, vanilla wafers, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and powdered sugar

“To quench your thirst, we have our new Cotton Candy Lemonade”, said Gracie. It's the sweet and tangy goodness of our freshly shaken lemonade combined with strawberries then topped with a cloud of cotton candy for a fun, mesmerizing color changing experience.

Where can you find these delicitreats? Glad you asked. Milton's Concessions is located by the Main Gate near the DART Train Entrance and in the Tower Building in Fair Park.

See you soon.

About Milton's Concessions:

Gracie and Milton Whitley along with their children have been serving delicifair food for over 30 years. The Whitleys enjoy every smile and interaction they have with fairgoers as they celebrate all things Texan. With that in mind, Milton's Concessions invites you to grab family and friends and start planning your trip to come and see them at the 2023 State Fair of Texas which runs from September 29 through October 22.

Contact:

Gracie Whitley

Milton's Concessions

Email Milton's

Facebook link

Instagram link

Gracie Whitley

Milton's Concessions



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Instagram