Muslim Pro Celebrates 14 Years Of Service With A Live Webinar, Discounted Subscriptions And More

Stamford,Sep 15, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Muslim Pro proudly announced its 14th-year anniversary celebration, a significant milestone for the world's leading Muslim lifestyle app. With a remarkable journey that began over a decade ago, Muslim Pro has solidified its position as the global leader in the digital Islamic space, boasting an impressive milestone of over 150 million downloads.

As part of the celebration, Muslim Pro will be rolling out variactivities and features throughout the campaign period. Users can expect:



Webinar : Several notable Muslim figures will participate in live webinars on 24 September, including Brother Belal Elkadri - a motivational speaker, community outreach coordinator with The Family Youth Institute, and former host of Noor Kids News - focusing on gratitude from a Muslim perspective.

Weekend Watch : A collection of 14 titles available for free viewing during weekends including the newest drama film“Rabia & Olivia”, starring Bollywood actress Sheeba Chaddha, winner of the 2022 Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Role, and a Qalbox original, titled“I am Muslim” starring revert celebrity, radio and television host from Malaysia, Mat Dan, about opening one's heart to finding faith.

It also features the premiere of a Learn Islam by Noor Kids episode where the host Brother Amin and Imam Wisam Sharieff highlight the importance of expressing gratitude, setting the stage for the theme that echoes throughout the campaign.

Gratitude Journal : Access additional content, including articles, downloadable Gratitude Journal PDFs, and inspirational wallpapers to infuse daily life with positive reflections available in the Muslim Pro app and on Muslim Pro's Instagram page.

The anniversary campaign will run from now until 24 September 2023. It marks a significant milestone in Muslim Pro's journey of serving the global Muslim community. The theme, "Gratitude in Every Step," reflects the app's profound appreciation for the trust and support it has received over the years. As part of the celebrations, Muslim Pro aims to highlight the app's growth over the years, nodding to the feedback and suggestions from its users around the world who have led the app to where it is today.

Reflecting on this milestone, Nik Emir Din, co-CEO of Muslim Pro, said: "Our journey over the last 14 years is a testament to the remarkable voyage we've shared with millions of Muslims around the world. 'Gratitude in Every Step' reflects the deep appreciation we feel for the trust and unwavering support from our community.

This gratitude extends beyond words to meaningful actions. Through our partnership with UNICEF, we've raised a total of USD $220,000. This includes directing nearly USD $60,000 to assist the victims of the Türkiye-Syria earthquake and contributing over USD $100,000 to humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan.

As we move forward, we will continue to honor the trust and support we've received by actively giving back to the community, embodying the spirit of 'Gratitude in Every Step' in all that we do.”

Since its inception in 2009, Muslim Pro has dedicated itself to providing comprehensive and innovative digital solutions to enhance the lives of Muslims around the world with the most accurate religiutility features and robust selection of lifestyle content.

Presently, integrated with Qalbox – a global entertainment streaming feature that embraces the diverse global Muslim identities and cultures – Muslim Pro has now transitioned into an open platform. Qalbox embodies this visionary approach by seamlessly integrating its content video platform within the app, aspiring to become the preeminent digital hub encompassing all facets of the Muslim experience, 'The Digital Home for All Things Muslim.'

Join Muslim Pro in celebrating "Gratitude in Every Step: Celebrating 14 Years Together." Follow the campaign updates on social media @muslimprooficial using the hashtag #14YearsofMuslimPro and visit for more information.