Leawo Software Announces 2023 Golden Autumn Giveaway & Specials With 50% Off Ai Photo Editor

Shenzhen, Guangdong Sep 15, 2023 (Issuewire)

As the leaves start to change color and the air becomes crisp, Leawo Software, a leading multimedia software developer, is excited to announce its 2023 Golden Autumn Giveaway & Specials event. This limited-time promotion offers incredible discounts on their popular 3-in-1 photo solution package, Leawo PhotoIns. Plus, customers can expect to find 92% off CleverGet All-in-One 12 during this sales extravaganza.

Leawo PhotoIns is a comprehensive photo enhancement tool, comprising three powerful modules: AI Photo Enhancer , Photo BG Remover , and Photo Enlarger . With AI Photo Enhancer, users can effortlessly enhance both individual and batch photos. This feature includes fixing blurry and hazy images, sharpening details, increasing picture resolution, fixing white balance issues, and more. With the support of RAW files, it can address issues like distortion, chromatic aberration, vignetting, etc.

The Photo BG Remover module has the ability to automatically remove photo backgrounds in bulk or individually. Thanks to a smart algorithm, it can precisely analyze all loaded photos, and even detect background behind transparent objects or around hair and fur. Moreover, users can easily edit or change the photo background by adjusting the front ground, background, and shadow for a more professional and polished look.

The Photo Enlarger module is a standout feature that enables users to upscale images without compromising quality. With Leawo Photo Enlarger, images can be enlarged by up to 40X while maintaining excellent image quality. This function is especially useful for printing, product displays, banners, restoration projects, and much more. Driven by the latest hardware acceleration technology, it can process a single photo or batch of photos at 5x higher speed.

As part of the Golden Autumn Giveaway & Specials event, Leawo Software is offering a significant discount of 50% on the lifetime license of the Leawo PhotoIns 3-in-1 package. Customers can now purchase the lifetime license for just $54.97, allowing them unlimited access to these powerful photo enhancement tools.

Additionally, customers who prefer to purchase individual modules will receive a 40% discount on their chosen product. This allows customers to customize their purchases based on their specific needs and preferences.

As a special bonus, Leawo Software is also offering the Photo Enlarger module for free during the event. Simply enter user name and email address on the event's promotion page to receive a free 1-year license for Leawo Photo Enlarger. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enhance photos and achieve professional-quality results.

What's more, the event has 92% off CleverGet All-in-One 12 for movie buffs. This 31-in-1 package can download movies from iBOMMA , web series from Aagmaal , videos from YouTube, and even movies from paid platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and many more. With a 92% discount, the lifetime license is only $219.95 for a limited time, a saving of $2558.5.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include PhotoIns, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, Tunes Cleaner, iTransfer, iOSFix, etc. for both Win and Mac platforms.