Casualties Reported As Russian Troops Shell Residential Area In Occupied Nova Kakhovka

Kherson Regional Council deputy Serhii Khlan announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, the Russians struck residential buildings in the Sokil area. According to preliminary reports, a Russian aircraft launched a guided bomb," Khlan said.

He noted that according to preliminary information, one person had been killed in the enemy attack.

On September 14, the Russian army attacked the Kherson region 91 times, killing a child and wounding six people.