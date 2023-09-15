Casualties Reported As Russian Troops Shell Residential Area In Occupied Nova Kakhovka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the Sokil residential neighborhood in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, early on Friday, September 15.
Kherson Regional Council deputy Serhii Khlan announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"This morning, the Russians struck residential buildings in the Sokil area. According to preliminary reports, a Russian aircraft launched a guided bomb," Khlan said.
He noted that according to preliminary information, one person had been killed in the enemy attack.
On September 14, the Russian army attacked the Kherson region 91 times, killing a child and wounding six people.
MENAFN15092023000193011044ID1107075846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.