Oxygen Scavengers Market Is Predicted To Reach Us$ 3.6 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Over the next few years, it is anticipated that shifting consumer preferences, expanding urbanization, and a rise in the need for packaged foods will significantly increase oxygen scavenger sales. The expanding range of oxygen scavenger applications in a number of industry sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and oil & gas, is also anticipated to fuel market expansion over the course of the projection year. Over the future years, it is anticipated that increasing expenditures in the development of active packaging solutions would produce a highly favourable market environment.

Suppliers of oxygen scavengers are introducing new goods to increase their capacity for income creation and acquire a competitive edge over rival market participants.

In September 2020, Avient, a specialized materials manufacturer introduced a new oxygen scavenger at Medtec China 2020. MEVOPUR ProTect oxygen scavenger limits oxygen degradation of nutraceuticals and drugs that are stored in PET bottles.

Download a Sample Copy of this Report:



Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global oxygen scavengers market is valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2022.

Over the next ten years, demand for oxygen scavengers is predicted to rise at a 5% CAGR.

By 2032-end, oxygen scavenger sales are slated to accumulate a revenue value of US$ 3.6 billion.

Increasing investments in the oil & gas industry, rising demand for convenience foods, growing disposable income, increasing population, and changing consumer preferences are prime factors that boost market growth.

The non-volatile nature of oxygen scavengers and health risks associated with prolonged exposure are expected to inhibit market growth in the coming years.

Consumption of oxygen scavengers in China is forecasted to increase at a 6.7% CAGR through 2032. Sales of metallic oxygen scavengers are estimated to attain a value of US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2032.

Key Segments of Oxygen Scavengers Industry Research



By Type:



Organic

Inorganic

By Material:



Metallic

Non-metallic

By End-use Industry:



Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Power



Oil & Gas



Chemicals



Pulp & Paper Other Industries



By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Winning Strategy

Oxygen scavenger manufacturers are investing in the research and development of novel products and increasing the frequency of product launches to cash in the rising demand from several industry verticals. Market players are also expected to eye collaborations, mergers, and partnerships to improve their market presence.

A comprehensive account of all strategies adopted by major and minor companies has been listed in this latest oxygen scavengers industry survey by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:





Key Companies Profiled



BASF SE

Baker Hughes

Innospec Inc.

Arkema Group

Clariant

Solvay America Inc.

Kemira

Coventya

Lubchem

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Solenis

SUEZ

Accepta Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation Ricmar Industries

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global oxygen scavengers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of material (metallic, non-metallic), type (organic, inorganic), and end-use industry (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, power, oil & gas, chemicals, pulp & paper, other industries), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: