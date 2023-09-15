Africa Cashew Market Size To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.20% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Africa Cashew Market
Africa Cashew Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report And Forecast 2023-2028
30 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Africa Cashew Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“Africa Cashew Market Size , Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028′′, the africa cashew market reached a value of USD 790.1 million in 2022. Aided by the continent's favourable climatic conditions for cashew cultivation and the escalating global demand for cashew and its by-products, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.20% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 1009.13 million by 2028.
Cashews, often considered as 'King of Nuts' due to their myriad health benefits, are native to Brazil but have found a thriving cultivation ground in Africa. They are predominantly grown in the West and East African regions, especially in countries like Ivory Coast, Tanzania, and Nigeria. These nuts are not just consumed for their rich, buttery taste but are also revered for their abundance in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Moreover, cashews play a vital role in promoting heart health, reducing blood pressure, and aiding in weight management.
The surge in global health-consciousness is undeniably one of the pivotal drivers steering the Africa cashew market growth. As consumers worldwide become increasingly aware of the salubriadvantages of nuts and their role in preventive healthcare, the demand for cashews has seen an upsurge. More so, the cashew kernel, known for its versatility, finds extensive application in culinary dishes, confectioneries, and even as a dairy substitute in the form of cashew milk, further amplifying its demand.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@
The global shift towards health-centric diets has amplified the consumption of nuts, with cashews being a top choice due to their lower fat content compared to other nuts, especially in urban areas where awareness about health and wellness is growing and promoting the Africa cashew market demand.
The cashew industry in Africa is not limited to just the nut. The cashew apple, often a by-product of cashew nut cultivation, is a resource for producing cashew apple juice, a popular beverage in parts of Africa, and also for extracting cashew nutshell liquid (CNSL) – an ingredient used in industrial goods such as lubricants, paints, and coatings, further propelling the Africa cashew market expansion.
Furthermore, with the rising global vegan trend and the mounting demand for plant-based foods, cashew, with its potential as a dairy substitute, has taken centre stage. Cashew milk, cheese, and butter are now commonplace in vegan diets, providing an impeto the Africa cashew market size.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@
Africa Cashew Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, form, and country.
Market Breakup by Type
White
Scorched
Dessert
Market Breakup by Form
Wholes
Pieces
Market Breakup by Country
South Africa
Egypt
Nigeria
Tanzania
Others
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Africa cashew market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Olam International Limited.
Agroindustrial Corp. Limited
Tan Mondial Pte Ltd.
ETC Group
Driffield Trading Company Limited
Africa Negoce Industries
Gombella Integrated Services Limited
Still Morris Consults Ltd.
Welli Farms Limited
MalvacLimited
Vainqueur Agro SARL
Enkay Indo Nigerian Ind. Ltd.
Others
Read More Reports:
Africa Cosmeceutical Market:
Africa and Middle East Automotive Pneumatic Actuators Market:
Grease Pump Market:
CC Cream Market:
Automated Parking Systems Market:
Wearable Sensors Market:
EV Platform Market:
TelCloud Market:
Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Market:
Active Dosimeter Market:
About Us:
Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.
Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today's competitive market.
Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation's future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.
George Buttler
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
MENAFN15092023003118003196ID1107075779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.