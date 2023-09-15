Combined Heat And Power Systems Market Is Currently Valued At Us$ 20.17 Billion In 2023 X Herald

Fact.MR claims that the industrial sector, which has the greatest growth potential, has a strong demand for CHP. Advocates for energy efficiency have set a goal of increasing CHP capacity to 20% by 2031.

According to application, the industrial sector has the largest installed CHP capacity, makes up one-third of income, and has the greatest room for growth.

As the demand for energy-efficient equipment in end-use sectors has grown, so has the demand for CHP systems. A CHP facility typically operates at 80% efficiency, which is higher than a regular power plant's 45% efficiency and leads to cheaper operating costs.

In order to reduce energy waste in the power sector, where demand is anticipated to rise in the coming years, manufacturers are integrating AI and IoT into CHP facilities. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) asserts that AI has the ability to cut down on energy waste, lower costs, and increase access to renewable energy sources in global power systems.

The EPA asserts that CHP systems have the technical and financial potential to be a competitive replacement for electrical systems in residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and manufacturing buildings.

Rich economies are also setting the bar for how artificial intelligence is used in the electricity industry. For instance, machine learning algorithms have been used by DeepMind, a Google subsidiary, to forecast power output 36 hours in advance. As a result, it is anticipated that the demand for CHP systems on a global scale would offer producers lucrative opportunities.

After doubling in the previtwo decades, the demand for power is increasing on a global scale. It is anticipated to increase at a rate that is twice as fast as global energy consumption over the next 25 years.

The expanding need for energy, the availability of efficient power generation technologies, the rising demand for natural gas-fired power plants, the influence of the shale gas revolution, and the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions are all factors contributing to this advancement.

Key Takeaways:



By 2031, the global market for combined heat and power systems is expected to grow 1.5 times its current size.

By product, 30-60 MW CHP systems accounted for 59% of global demand in 2020.

Through 2031, gas turbine CHP systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3.8 percent.

By fuel type, natural gas-based CHP systems are expected to create an absolute opportunity worth US$ 5 billion by 2031.

By application, the industrial segment is expected to be the most valuable, surpassing US$ 13 billion by 2031.

By 2031, themarket for CHP systems is expected to be worth US$ 520 million. As of 2020, sales in China totaled $5 billion, owing to the significant incidence of coal-fired plants.

Growth Drivers:



Extensive developments in the energy sector have spurred the combined heat and power systems demand globally. Market growth is expected to be boosted by a shift in preference toward replacing traditional energy systems due to lower operating costs and reliable utility supply.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players are embracing cutting-edge marketing strategies, technology breakthroughs, mergers and acquisitions, and other novel ways.



In March 2021, The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) and Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) teamed up to use green hydrogen technology to decarbonize heat and power at Kirkwall Airport. 2G Energy was chosen as the first company in the UK to deliver a CHP plant that generates 100% hydrogen heat and power.

Key Players in the Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems Market are



Siemens AG

2G Energy Inc.

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Aegis Energy Services, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Wartsila

General Electric Company

Aegis Energy, Services Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Primary Energy Recycling Corporation

Integral Power

Tecogen Inc. Caterpillar

More Valuable Insights on Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the combined heat and power (CHP) systems market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global combined heat and power (CHP) systems market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:



Product



CHP Systems Up to 30 MW



CHP Systems 30 MW to 60 MW

CHP Systems Above 60 MW

Fuel



Natural Gas powered CHP Systems



Coal powered CHP Systems



Biomass powered CHP Systems

Other Renewable Resources powered CHP Systems

Prime Mower



Gas Turbines powered CHP Systems



Steam Turbines powered CHP Systems



Gas Engines powered CHP Systems

Fuel Cells powered CHP Systems

Application



Industrial CHP Systems



Residential CHP Systems Commercial CHP Systems

Key Questions Covered in Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems Market Report



The report offers insight into the combined heat and power (CHP) systems market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for the combined heat and power (CHP) systems market between 2022 and 2032.

The combined heat and power (CHP) systems market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry. Combined heat and power (CHP) systems market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

