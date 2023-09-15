Waterproofing Membranes Market Is Estimated To Reach Us$ 64.5 Billion By 2033 X Herald

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Waterproofing Membranes Market: Key Findings



The roofing segment will account for more than 30% of the overall market value, owing to heightening sales in infrastructure projects.

Walls and building structures account for more than 50% of market shares on the back of water management systems.

Tunnel and landfill applications are projected to offer remunerative opportunities for growth.

Liquid-applied membranes are expected to grow twofold by the end of 2029.

North America will remain a leading market accounting for a fourth of the overall market share. East Asia, South Asia and Oceania will generate numerlucrative opportunities.

Key Driving Factors



Investments in infrastructure development projects are a key driver in bolstering waterproofing membrane sales.

The high functionality of waterproofing membranes in minimizing water ingress are pushing market growth in developed regions.

Easy maintenance and installation of modern waterproofing membranes would add to adoption rates. High importance being given to water conservation and wastewater management is contributing to growth.

Key Market Restraints



Intense competition from eco-friendly alternatives is likely to restrain the market, impacting sales. Lack of awareness among contractors on the appropriate type and quality of construction materials is limiting the broader adoption of waterproofing membranes.

Segmentation of Waterproofing Membranes Industry Research



By Application:



Liquid Applied Water Proofing Membrane





Cementiti





Bitumin





Polyurethane





Acrylic



Other



Sheet Waterproofing Membranes





Bitumin





Polyvinyl Chloride





Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Other

By End Use:



Roofing



Walls



Building & Structures



Tunnels & Landfills

Other End Uses

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Competition Landscape

The global waterproofing membranes market is moderately fragmented. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on strategic expansions, new product launches, and acquisitions. Manufacturers are also investing in product innovation to support differentiation to keep up with the competition. The report has also profiled key players in the global waterproofing membranes market, including but not limited to BASF SE, Isomate S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Maris Polymers, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Alchimica Building Chemicals, Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH, and Bayer MaterialScience AG.

