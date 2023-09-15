Waterproofing Membranes Market Is Estimated To Reach Us$ 64.5 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
In 2023, the market for waterproofing membranes is anticipated to be worth $31.5 billion USD. A thin impermeable membrane known as waterproofing material works with asphalt to protect the buildings' underlying framework. The asphalt found in waterproofing membranes safeguards the underlying membrane and keeps the internal infrastructure's quality and support intact.
Key Companies Profiled
BASF SE Alchimica Building Chemicals Bayer Material Science AG CTechnologies Limited Dow Chemical Company Fosroc Ltd.
Waterproofing Membranes Market: Key Findings
The roofing segment will account for more than 30% of the overall market value, owing to heightening sales in infrastructure projects. Walls and building structures account for more than 50% of market shares on the back of water management systems. Tunnel and landfill applications are projected to offer remunerative opportunities for growth. Liquid-applied membranes are expected to grow twofold by the end of 2029. North America will remain a leading market accounting for a fourth of the overall market share. East Asia, South Asia and Oceania will generate numerlucrative opportunities.
Key Driving Factors
Investments in infrastructure development projects are a key driver in bolstering waterproofing membrane sales. The high functionality of waterproofing membranes in minimizing water ingress are pushing market growth in developed regions. Easy maintenance and installation of modern waterproofing membranes would add to adoption rates. High importance being given to water conservation and wastewater management is contributing to growth.
Key Market Restraints
Intense competition from eco-friendly alternatives is likely to restrain the market, impacting sales. Lack of awareness among contractors on the appropriate type and quality of construction materials is limiting the broader adoption of waterproofing membranes.
Segmentation of Waterproofing Membranes Industry Research
By Application:
Liquid Applied Water Proofing Membrane By End Use:
Cementiti Bitumin Polyurethane Acrylic Other Sheet Waterproofing Membranes
Bitumin Polyvinyl Chloride Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Other
Roofing Walls Building & Structures Tunnels & Landfills Other End Uses By Region:
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
Competition Landscape
The global waterproofing membranes market is moderately fragmented. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on strategic expansions, new product launches, and acquisitions. Manufacturers are also investing in product innovation to support differentiation to keep up with the competition. The report has also profiled key players in the global waterproofing membranes market, including but not limited to BASF SE, Isomate S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Maris Polymers, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Alchimica Building Chemicals, Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH, and Bayer MaterialScience AG.
