Breast Pumps Market Is Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.3% By 2032 X Herald

A breast pump is a medical device that nursing moms use to remove their milk and can also be used to increase the amount of milk they produce. Mothers can then store the milk and utilise it to feed their babies later. One of the factors influencing the market growth for breast pumps is the expansion of women's employment prospects. To continue nursing their child while working, new mothers frequently use the gadget.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The Breast Pumps market encompasses the production, distribution, and utilization of devices designed to assist lactating mothers in expressing breast milk. These devices play a pivotal role in modern parenting, allowing mothers to provide breast milk for their babies even when they are not able to nurse directly. The Breast Pumps market has witnessed significant growth due to evolving lifestyles, increased awareness of breastfeeding benefits, and advancements in pump technology. Here's an overview of the Breast Pumps market.

Market Growth Drivers:



Changing Lifestyles: With more mothers pursuing careers, breast pumps offer a way to continue breastfeeding while managing work responsibilities.

Health Benefits: Breastfeeding is associated with numerhealth benefits for infants, including improved immune function and cognitive development, driving the demand for breast pumps.

Maternal Health Considerations: Some mothers face challenges that make direct breastfeeding difficult or impossible, such as medical conditions or anatomical issues, creating a demand for breast pumps.

Rising Awareness: Greater awareness of breastfeeding benefits and the availability of breast pumps has contributed to their adoption. Technological Advancements: Innovations have led to the development of more efficient, comfortable, and user-friendly breast pump designs, expanding the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global breast pumps market is projected to expand at an impressive value of US$ 2,563.2 Million by 2032.

The market witnessed 3.6% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Under technology, electric breast pumps dominate the market and is valued at US$ 1,164.3 Million in 2021.

North America dominated the market with 34.1% market share in 2021. Based on region, demand for breast pumps is expected to increase at CAGRs of 3.0%, 5.7%, 6.2% and 3.5% respectively, in Europe and South Asia & Oceania.

Market Development

The market for breast pumps is quite fragmented, as the market is led by many international and regional manufacturers, including



Medela LLC

Pigeon Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Ameda Inc.

Ardo Medical AG

Evenflo Feeding Inc. Mayborn Group Limited (Shanghai Jahwa Co. Ltd.)

Key firms are extensively investing in research and development to provide technologically sophisticated products. To strengthen their position in the breast pump market, key players are implementing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, alliances, and the development of new products. Manufacturers are also launching low cost products and improvising their marketing strategies in the low-economic geographic regions.

Segmentation of Breast Pumps Industry Research



By Technology:



Electric Breast Pumps





Single Electric Breast Pumps



Double Electric Breast Pumps

Manual Breast Pumps

By Product Type:



Closed System Breast Pumps

Open System Breast Pumps

By End User:



Homecare Settings

Healthcare Settings

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & ASEAN



Oceania MEA

Trends in the Market:



Smart Breast Pumps: Integration of smart technology enables tracking of pumping sessions, milk volume, and even remote control through smartphone apps.

Wearable Pumps: Wearable breast pumps provide hands-free and discreet pumping options, catering to modern lifestyles.

Sustainability: Manufacturers are focusing on developing eco-friendly and reusable pump components to reduce waste. Hospital-Grade Rentals: The availability of hospital-grade breast pumps for rental or purchase has increased, providing better performance for mothers with specific needs.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global breast pumps market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of technology (electric breast pump, manual breast pump), product type (closed system breast pump, system breast pump), end user (homecare settings, healthcare settings) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Asean, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Contact: