Us Vows To Respond To Moscow's Expulsion Of Two American Diplomats

Washington, September 15 (Petra) -- On Thursday evening, thedenounced Moscow's "unjustified" decision to expel two of its diplomats in Moscow, pledging to "respond" in a timely manner, according to the Washington Post.
Miller added, "We regret that Russia has taken this path, and you can certainly expect that we will respond to these actions appropriately."
On Thursday, Russia announced the expulsion of two American diplomats accused of being "liaison" agents for a former Russian employee who was arrested at the beginning of the year and is suspected of sharing information about the conflict in Ukraine to the United States.
