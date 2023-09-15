Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Is Forecasted To Reach Us$ 505.5 Billion By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Geothermal heat pump use is anticipated to soar between 2021 and 2031 at an astounding CAGR of 13.1%. According to a recent market study by Fact.MR, the market for geothermal heat pumps was valued at US$ 115.74 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to US$ 505.5 billion by the end of 2031.
Sales of geothermal heat pumps are being driven by the trend towards renewable energy generation, which has gained significant momentum in light of the rising energy demand and deteriorating weather conditions. Geothermal energy systems will be installed in more homes and businesses, which will support market growth.
Download a Sample Copy of This Report:
Through 2031, it is anticipated that government actions to encourage the use of renewable energy and the deployment of renewable energy generation will favor the shipments of geothermal heat pumps. However, it is projected that the high initial installation cost may partially restrain market expansion.
Leading geothermal heat pump producers are concentrating on raising knowledge about renewable energy sources through a number of activities that will aid in boosting geothermal heat pump sales. In order to expand their product ranges and strengthen corporate operations, suppliers of geothermal heat pumps are increasingly engaging in mergers and collaborations.
In January 2022, Vattenfall a Swedish multinational power organization, in partnership with Feenstra, a Dutch heating technology firm, announced that they will be launching their first electric heat pumps in the Netherlands by the end of the year and later on foray into the U.K. market.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The geothermal heat pumps market in 2020 held avalue of US$ 115.74 Bn. Sales of geothermal heat pumps are projected to rise at an astronomical CAGR of 13.1% from 2021 to 2031. In 2031, shipments of geothermal heat pumps are expected to amount to a revenue of US$ 505.5 Bn. The closed-loop technology segment is projected to account for around 88% of the global geothermal heat pumps market share by the end of 2031. The rising popularity of renewable energy generation, government subsidies for installation, and increasing foon sustainability are some of the major trends that will influence the sales of geothermal heat pumps over the coming years. Europe is anticipated to account for a dominant market share of over 59% in the global geothermal heat pumps industry.
Winning Strategy
Due to the rising demand for geothermal heat pumps on a global scale, manufacturers are spending money on research and development of new, innovative, and efficient pumps. Suppliers of geothermal heat pumps are implementing a variety of techniques to increase their sales through both direct and indirect channels.
Geothermal heat pump market participants should benefit from increased government support to adopt and deploy renewable energy systems to increase their sales and income generation potential over the course of the forecast period.
Key Segments Covered in Geothermal Heat Pumps Industry Research
Geothermal Heat Pumps Market by Technology:
Open Loop Systems Closed Loop Systems Geothermal Heat Pumps Market by End User:
Vertical Loops Horizontal Loops Pond/Lake Systems
Geothermal Heat Pumps for Residential Use Geothermal Heat Pumps Market by Region:
New Building Systems Retrofit Systems Geothermal Heat Pumps for Commercial Use
New Building Systems Retrofit Systems
North America Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Latin America Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Europe Geothermal Heat Pumps Market East Asia Geothermal Heat Pumps Market South Asia & Oceania Geothermal Heat Pumps Market MEA Geothermal Heat Pumps Market
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global geothermal heat pumps market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.
The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (open-loop systems, closed-loop systems) and end users (residential, commercial), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).
Contact:
Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: