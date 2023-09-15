Thermal Transfer Label Market Is Growing At A Cagr Of 5.5% By 2033 X Herald

Manufacturers have been compelled to develop strong and extremely durable packing solutions as a result of the expansion of global e-commerce platforms due to an increase in virtual commercial transactions throughout time. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development, worldwide e-commerce hit US$ 25.6 trillion in 2020. Similar to this, numerdevelopments in the food and beverage and consumer electronics sectors have increased the potential for thermal transfer label expansion.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Manufacturers are exhibiting a high tilt towards polyester derived thermal transfer labels, owing to their ability to tolerate extremely high temperatures. Additionally, these labels offer enhanced waterproof qualities. Players such as Able Label are at the forefront, manufacturing the Glossy White (TC-0), Matte Silver (TC-SIL) and Flood Color w/Overlam (TC-OL) variants for use in product and property identification, durable goods labelling, barcode applications and electronic components manufacturing. Additionally, they are also used for manufacturing work-in-progress labels. Likewise, Hellermann Tyton manufactures polyester thermal transfer labels measuring 0.25” x 0.25” and 12 across.

The global thermal transfer labels market is characterized by the presence of both prominent international-level as well as regional manufacturers, rendering the landscape highly competitive. Hence, leading players are forging effective distribution networks to better penetrate key geographical locations,” remarks the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Thermal Transfer Labels Study

· Paper-based thermal transfer labels will continue to be popular, accounting for over 25% of sales.

· However, polyester labels are becoming increasingly common, making up about a third of the market.

· Due to rising ownership of smartphones and other internet-enabled devices, demand for semiconductors and electronics is expected to continue robust.

·to have high revenue share, fueled by rising electronic device output

· The UK market will benefit from high adoption in food packaging through 2021.

· Due to a booming tourism and hospitality sector that will increase demand for food and beverages, Germany and France will continue to rise steadily.

· High retail, electronics, and e-commerce boom will drive growth in both China and India.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players operating in the global thermal transfer labels market are Honeywell International Inc., Henkel AG &KGaA, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, LINTEC Corporation, Inland Label & Marketing Services LLC, WS Packaging Group Inc., Coveris Holdings SA, RICOH and Xeikon among others.

Product innovation, strategic collaborations & acquisitions, mergers and partnerships characterize the aforementioned players' primary expansion strategies. For instance, 3M Company manufactures offers a broad spectrum of thermal transfer label material, with adhesive thickness ranging from 0.02 mm to 0.05 mm, formulated using acrylate, polyester, vinyl and polypropylene respectively.

Get Customization on this Report for a Specific Country



Many manufacturers place sustainability at their core. With the aim of reducing value chain emissions by mitigating greenhouse gas contribution to 24% by 2030 and 49% by 2050, Constantia Flexibles Group, for example, has been recognised as a global pioneer in working with its suppliers on climate change. As a result, they are using environmentally friendly materials to create heat transfer labels.

More Valuable Insights on the Thermal Transfer Label Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global thermal transfer label market. The study delivers essential insights on the thermal transfer label market on the basis of material (paper, polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene and other), product type (1“ core roll labels and 3“ core roll labels) and end-use industry (food & beverages, healthcare, tracking, logistic, transportation, industrial goods & products, semiconductor & electronic and retail label industry) across six major regions.

Key questions covered in the report



How will the thermal transfer labels grow through 2031?

What drivers underpin the global thermal transfer labels market growth?

Which is the most extensively used thermal transfer label material?

Which end-use industry is expected to be the largest thermal transfer label material user?

Why isexpected to capture a lucrative market share?

Are the UK, French and German markets likely to generate attractive opportunities?

Why are manufacturers increasing inroads across the Asia-Pacific markets? How is the competitive landscape of the thermal transfer labels shaping up?

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: