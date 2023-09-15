Azerbaijan Increases Electricity Production - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan
increased electricity production by 154.2 million kilowatt-hours
(kWh) from January through August 2023, the country's Energy
Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
He also emphasized that electricity production in Azerbaijan in
the reporting period amounted to 19.2 billion kWh.
Meanwhile, according to the minister, electricity exports by
Azerbaijan totaled 1.53 billion kWh, while imports - 169.3 million
kWh.
The country produced more than 28.9 billion kWh of electricity
in 2022, showing a four percent increase year-on-year. More than
three billion kWh were exported, while imports stood at 137.1
million kWh.
