Azerbaijan Increases Electricity Production - Minister


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 154.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) from January through August 2023, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

He also emphasized that electricity production in Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to 19.2 billion kWh.

Meanwhile, according to the minister, electricity exports by Azerbaijan totaled 1.53 billion kWh, while imports - 169.3 million kWh.

The country produced more than 28.9 billion kWh of electricity in 2022, showing a four percent increase year-on-year. More than three billion kWh were exported, while imports stood at 137.1 million kWh.





