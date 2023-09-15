Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Electricity Produced From Renewable Energy Sources

He said that during the reporting period, 1.2 billion kWh was generated by hydroelectric power plant (HPP), 41.7 million kWh by wind farm, 46.9 million kWh by solar power plant, and 160.5 million kWh by Solid Waste Incineration Plant (SWIP).

The minister noted that the share of RES sector in the total electricity production in Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to eight percent.

It should be noted that overall electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 19.2 billion kWh from January through August 2023.