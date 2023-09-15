Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Electricity Produced From Renewable Energy Sources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Electricity
production from renewable energy sources (RES), including hydro
power plants, exceeded 1.5 billion kWh from January through August
2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X
(Twitter), Trend reports.
He said that during the reporting period, 1.2 billion kWh was
generated by hydroelectric power plant (HPP), 41.7 million kWh by
wind farm, 46.9 million kWh by solar power plant, and 160.5 million
kWh by Solid Waste Incineration Plant (SWIP).
The minister noted that the share of RES sector in the total
electricity production in Azerbaijan in the reporting period
amounted to eight percent.
It should be noted that overall electricity production in
Azerbaijan amounted to 19.2 billion kWh from January through August
2023.
