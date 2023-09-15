Friday, 15 September 2023 01:23 GMT

Armenian Separatists Attempt To Dig New Trenches In Azerbaijan's Khojaly


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. On September 15, at 09:30 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

