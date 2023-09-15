Armenian Separatists Attempt To Dig New Trenches In Azerbaijan's Khojaly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. On September
15, at 09:30 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed detachments in the
territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are
temporarily deployed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to
approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction
of the Khojaly region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told
Trend.
The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the
urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.
