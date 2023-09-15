Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Servicemen Visit Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. With regard to
the 105th anniversary of the liberation of Baku on September 15, a
group of servicemen of the Defense Ministry visited the Turkish
Martyrs' Cemetery erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers fallen
in 1918, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
Carnations and a wreath of roses were laid at the monument on
behalf of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, and the memory of
martyrs was honored.
The Army under the command of Nuri Pasha liberated Baku on
September 15, 1918, which allowed the Azerbaijani government to
move from Ganja, where it had been since May 28, 1918.
Today, Azerbaijanis honor with respect and gratitude the memory
of the heroes of the Turkish Army and Nuri Pasha Killigil, who
rushed to the aid of the brotherly nation 105 years ago.
Having proclaimed independence on May 28, 1918, Azerbaijan
signed the first agreement with the Ottoman state.
The Treaty of Friendship between the Ottoman State and the
Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was signed in Batumi on June
4, 1918, which was the first document signed by the Azerbaijani
government with a foreign state. The agreement provided for the
development of friendly relations between the two states in
political, legal, economic and military spheres.
MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107075693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.