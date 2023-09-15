Azerbaijan May Reduce State Duty Fees Related To Imports Of Mobile Phones

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The rates of
state duty for registration of mobile devices imported into
Azerbaijan by individuals for personal use, have been proposed to
be reduced, Trend reports.
This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law "On State
Duty", which was discussed today at a meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and
Entrepreneurship.
According to the amendment it is proposed to reduce the amount
of duties from 20 to 15 manat (from $11 to $8) for mobile devices
with a market value not exceeding $100, which do not have photo,
video recording and Inteaccess functions, and from 30 to 20
manat (from $17 to $11) for mobile devices with a market value up
to $100, from $101 to $200 - from 50 manat to 30 manat (from $29 to
$17), from $201 to $400 - from 60 manat to 40 manat (from $35 to
$23), from $401 to $700 - from 70 manat to 50 manat (from $41 to
$29), from $701 to $1,000 - from 100 manat to 70 manat (from $58 to
$41), above $1,001 - from 150 manat to 100 manat (from $88 to
$58).
In addition, mobile devices, the brand and model of which, as
well as their market price are not specified on the official
website of the body (institution) determined by the relevant
executive authority on the date of application for registration,
the amount of fees is proposed to be reduced from 20 to 15 manat
(from $11 to $8).
