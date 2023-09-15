Coordination Council Of Cis Member States' Prosecutors General Holds Meeting In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Baku is holding
the 33-rd meeting of the Coordination Council of General
Prosecutors of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member
states, Trend reports.
The meeting was attended by Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan
Republic Kamran Aliyev, prosecutors general of Belarus, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia, executive secretary
of the Coordinating Council of CIS Prosecutors General, as well as
responsible persons of the CIS Secretariat and the CIS
Anti-Terrorist Center.
Moreover, the 32-nd meeting of the Coordinating Council of CIS
Prosecutors General was held on June 24 last year in Minsk
(Belarus).
