Friday, 15 September 2023 01:23 GMT

Coordination Council Of Cis Member States' Prosecutors General Holds Meeting In Azerbaijan


9/15/2023 5:24:15 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Baku is holding the 33-rd meeting of the Coordination Council of General Prosecutors of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Republic Kamran Aliyev, prosecutors general of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia, executive secretary of the Coordinating Council of CIS Prosecutors General, as well as responsible persons of the CIS Secretariat and the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center.

Moreover, the 32-nd meeting of the Coordinating Council of CIS Prosecutors General was held on June 24 last year in Minsk (Belarus).

MENAFN15092023000187011040ID1107075689

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search