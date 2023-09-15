Azerbaijani Mps Discuss Granting New Powers To Ministry Of Digital Development & Transport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Tariffs for
universal postal services can be approved by the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This matter was reflected in a proposed amendment to the "Law on
post", which was discussed at today's meeting of the Committee on
Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani
Parliament.
According to the decree of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On amendments to certain decrees of the
president of the republic of Azerbaijan in connection with
improving the regulation of tariffs and fees for services in the
field of digital development and transport" dated September 2,
2023, tariffs and fees for services in the field of digital
development (including postal) and transport must be reviewed
taking into account the opinions of the Ministries of Economy and
Finance of Azerbaijan and approved by the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transport.
The proposed draft law, in accordance with this decree, is
prepared with the aim of approving tariffs for universal postal
services by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.
