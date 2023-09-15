Central Asia Should Serve As Link Between North-South And West-East - Kyrgyz President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 15. The Central
Asian region should serve as a link between North and South, West
and East, while enhancing its transportation and communication
potential and the opportunities for access to seaports, President
of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said, Trend reports.
This statement was made during the 5th Consultative Meeting of
the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe.
Japarov highlighted that to eliminate barriers and improve
border crossing and transit procedures between states, only
political will is needed.
"As just one example, it is the recent opening of two border
crossings between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, which has
significantly increased the flow of citizens of both countries
using ID cards to cross the border. Therefore, I believe that
optimizing the flow of goods and services across Central Asian
borders requires simplifying customs procedures and establishing
efficient transport and logistics networks," the president
said.
He noted that the development and modernization of
transportation infrastructure, including roads, railways, and air
travel, are essential to enhance the transportation of goods and
services in the region. Japarov also emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has
close trade and economic ties with countries in the region.
