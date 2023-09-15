Foreign General Prosecutors Visit Alleys Of Honor, Martyrs In Baku (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The general
prosecutors of foreign countries visited the Alley of Honor and the
Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.
The foreign general prosecutors, heads of delegations, and
representatives of international organizations who are in Baku to
participate in the 33rd meeting of the Coordination Council of
Prosecutor Generals of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
member countries and the 4th meeting of the Prosecutor Generals of
the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation
visited the Alley of Honor to pay their respects to the memory of
the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, the architect and
founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar
Aliyev.
The guests also visited the grave of the distinguished
Azerbaijani ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
During visit to the Alley of Martyrs, they paid tribute to those
who lost their lives in the struggle for the independence and
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid a wreath at the
"Eternal Flame" monument.
The guests also participated in a ceremony of planting memorial
trees in the Central Park of Baku.
The 33-rd meeting of the CIS Coordination Council of General
Prosecutors is attended by Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran
Aliyev, prosecutor generals of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia, executive secretary of the
Coordination Council of CIS General Prosecutors, as well as
responsible persons of the CIS Secretariat and the CIS
Anti-Terrorist Center.
