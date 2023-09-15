Foreign General Prosecutors Visit Alleys Of Honor, Martyrs In Baku (Photo)

The foreign general prosecutors, heads of delegations, and representatives of international organizations who are in Baku to participate in the 33rd meeting of the Coordination Council of Prosecutor Generals of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries and the 4th meeting of the Prosecutor Generals of the member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation visited the Alley of Honor to pay their respects to the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The guests also visited the grave of the distinguished Azerbaijani ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

During visit to the Alley of Martyrs, they paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.

The guests also participated in a ceremony of planting memorial trees in the Central Park of Baku.

The 33-rd meeting of the CIS Coordination Council of General Prosecutors is attended by Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, prosecutor generals of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia, executive secretary of the Coordination Council of CIS General Prosecutors, as well as responsible persons of the CIS Secretariat and the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center.