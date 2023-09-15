17,633 Children Considered Found In Ukraine

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"As of September 15, 2023, 1,236 children are considered missing in Ukraine, and 17,633 children have been found," the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

As reported, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation

Daria Herasymchuk, said that the problem of abducted Ukrainian children is not a Ukrainian problem - it is a global problem.