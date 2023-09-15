Ihor Kolomoisky Receives New Suspicion - Ssu

The SSU reported this, Ukrinform saw.

"The SSU, the Bureau of Economic Security, and the Prosecutor General's Office have uncovered new facts of criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoisky. Based on the SSU materials, he was served an additional notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 3 of Article 27, p. 3 of Art. 28, and p. 2 of Art. 200 (illegal actions with transfer documents, payment cards and other means of access to bank accounts, e-money, equipment for their production); p. 3, Art. 27 and p. 5, Art. 191 (misappropriation of another's property by abuse of office by an official, committed by an organized group, in particularly large amounts); p. 3, Art. 27 and p. 3, Art. 209 (legalization of proceeds of crime)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, between 2013 and 2014, Kolomoisky illegally seized UAH 5.8 billion. To do this, the defendant created a criminal group consisting of employees of the bank in which he was a founder and shareholder. During this period, members of this group allowed Kolomoisky to allegedly make systematic fictiti"cash deposits to the bank's cash desk", although in fact the bank did not receive any deposits.

The investigation believes that this scheme allowed the defendant to receive a total of UAH 5.8 billion. It was equivalent to over USD 700 million at the time. These fake "contributions" were then credited to Kolomoisky's personal account and became real non-cash funds. To legalize virtual assets, Kolomoisky used them in his business activities. In particular, he gave them as loans and paid them for loans to companies under his control, withdrew them abroad, cashed them out, and withdrew them from bank branches.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. A set of measures is being taken to establish all the circumstances of the illegal activity and bring the perpetrators to justice.

As Ukrinform reported, the former ultimate beneficial owner of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky, was served the third suspicion notice. Serhiy Leshchenko, advisor of President's chief of staff, stated this.