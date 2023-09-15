Skincare Devices Transform Healthcare With Applications In Disease Diagnosis And More

The global skincare devices market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of US$13.5 billion in the year 2022.

According to a recent market analysis report, this thriving industry is projected to expand to an impressive US$24.7 billion by the year 2030, representing a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The report delves into varisegments within the skincare devices market, with a specific foon diagnostic devices and treatment devices. These segments have been scrutinized for their sales and growth patterns across diverse geographic regions, encompassing the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Findings:

In addition to the quantitative analysis, the report provides a historical perspective on sales data dating from 2014 to 2021, offering valuable insights into the industry's evolution. It further presents a 16-year outlook, outlining the value sales percentage by region for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The skincare devices market is versatile, with applications spanning cellulite reduction, disease diagnosis and treatment, hair removal, skin tightening and body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and other domains. Furthermore, the report assesses the utilization of skincare devices in diverse healthcare settings, including hospitals and clinics.

To cater to the dynamic landscape of the skincare devices industry, the report introduces several key attributes:

What's New?



Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of the zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession.

Insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.

Examination of market presence across multiple geographies, categorizing them as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

Access to online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform. Complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes:



No. of Pages: 194

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $13.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $24.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 7.8% Regions Covered: Global

This comprehensive analysis empowers stakeholders in the skincare devices market to make informed decisions, navigate industry dynamics, and capitalize on emerging opportunities. For more in-depth insights and detailed market information, please refer to the complete report.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Alma Lasers, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Michelson Diagnostics, Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation Photomedex, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Market for Skincare Devices