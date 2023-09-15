Conformal Coatings Market Size Is Estimated To Reach Us$ 18.3 Billion In 2033 X Herald

Due to the rising demand for electronic devices, developments in coating technologies, and the requirement for electronic safety and dependability, the conformal coatings market has grown. To suit the unique needs of electronic components and assemblies, the industry has seen the development of coatings with better characteristics.

The development of eco-friendly coatings with lower VOCs is driven by environmental legislation and sustainability issues. To assure accuracy and consistency in coating treatments, more automated coating systems are being used.

The conformal coatings market is anticipated to expand as the electronics industry develops and demands higher-performance gadgets, as they offer crucial protection and raise the dependability of electronic components.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global conformal coatings market is likely to represent an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 6.4 billion in the coming years

Consumer electronics market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

East Asia and South Asia are prominent regions projecting immense growth opportunities for the market players

Epoxy conformal coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the coming years Acrylics conformal coatings are estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.2 billion by 2033

Market Growth Stratagems



Conformal coatings manufacturers foon continuresearch and development to enhance their product offerings. They invest in developing new formulations and technologies that provide improved performance, durability, and protection for electronic components. Innovation helps them stay ahead of competitors and meet evolving customer demands.

Manufacturers also seek to expand their presence in new geographic regions or industries. They identify untapped markets or emerging economies with growing electronics manufacturing sectors and establish distribution networks or partnerships to reach customers in these areas. By expanding into new markets, manufacturers can increase their customer base and revenue streams.

Competitive Landscape



Increasing technological advancements are shaping the Canadian acrylics conformal coatings market for PCBs and the German silicone conformal coatings market for PCBs, among other markets. Companies operating in the conformal coating sector are focused on developing technological solutions for conformal coating.

. In February 2020, The Dow Chemical Company, a chemical manufacturing company launched the DOWSIL CC-8030 UV and Moisture Dual Cure Conformal Coating at IPC APEX EXPO, the company's first solvent-less silicone conformal coating with an ultraviolet (UV) and moisture dual-cure device for maximum efficiency. Through automated spraying and quick energy-efficient UV curing, the new environmentally friendly silicone technology enables sustainability, health, and safety while lowering processing costs.

Key Players:



Dow Corning

Henkel AG & KGaA

Chase Corporation

Shin Etsu Chemical Company Limited

Electrolube

H.B. Fuller Company

Europlasma N.V.

AI Technology, Inc.

KILimited

Aalpha Conformal Coating

Chemtronics

MG Chemicals

HemiSeal

Global Manufacturing Services Inc.

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

Cytec Industries Inc. Dymax Corporation

Key Segments in Conformal Coatings for PCBs Industry Research



Product



Polyurethane Conformal Coatings for PCBs



Acrylics Conformal Coatings for PCBs



Silicone Conformal Coatings for PCBs



Parylene Conformal Coatings for PCBs



Epoxy Conformal Coatings for PCBs

Fluoropolymer Conformal Coatings for PCBs

Operation Method



Spray Coating



Dip Coating



Brush Coating

CVD

Technology



Solvent-based Conformal Coatings for PCBs



Water-based Conformal Coatings for PCBs



UV-cured Conformal Coatings for PCBs

LED-curable Conformal Coatings for PCB

End Use



Consumer Electronics



Medical



Marine



Defense



Automotive



Industrial Machinery & Equipment Aerospace

More Valuable Insights on Offer



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the conformal coatings market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (polyurethane, acrylics, silicone, parylene, epoxy, and fluoropolymer), operation method (spray coating, dip coating, brush coating, and CVD), technology (solvent-based, water-based, UV-cured, and LED-curable), end use (consumer electronics, medical, marine, defense, automotive, industrial machinery & equipment, and aerospace), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Conformal Coatings Market Report



What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Conformal Coatings sales grow until 2031?

Which are the factors hampering the Conformal Coatings demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2031? Which are the factors driving sales in the Conformal Coatings Market during the forecast period?

