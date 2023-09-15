Indie Found Footage Horror To Release On New Streaming Service, Scareplex As Inaugural Original

Magnolia, Texas Sep 15, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

New indie horror filmmaker, Dustin Tamplen, from Hot Death Horror Productions and Hotdeathhorror, has created an unsettling, dread fest in his sophomore directorial release, Lights Over Montgomery County. If you're a sucker for found footage horror, with creative camera transitions and an atmosphere of creepiness not often seen in indie horror, then this is gonna be right up your alley.

Aliens, A.I children(yes, I said children, and the backstory is like none you've ever heard before, did I mention it's creepy?) And a banned TV show episode theme, this film gets right under your skin within the first few minutes. It will make you cringe, and I mean CRINGE, at the first sight of a certain ad. This isn't your typical alien encounter flick. This thing really pushes the envelope with some of it's disturbing images, terrifying sound design and downright disgusting backstory.

The new streaming service, Scareplex made its introduction to horror fans in August of 2023 and will be releasing Lights Over Montgomery County as it's inaugural "Scareplex Original" on Friday October 13th of this year.

Fun fact, not only is Mr. Tamplen the director, writer, producer and an actor in Lights, he's also the founder of Hot Death Horror Productions and host of his podcast of the same name, which is featured on Scareplex currently as well!

Lights Over Montgomery County is also the inaugural Horror Dadz presents feature. Horror Dadz consists of Dillon Brown (The Flock, Tahoe Joe, Ghost) Joshua Brucker (Mothman, The Woodmen- upcoming) Michael Rock ( The Flock, Ghost) and Hunter Nino ( Tahoe Joe, Ghost, The Woodmen-upcoming) All of their current films can be streamed for free on Tubi.

Hotdeathhorror