What Kim Really Wanted When Meeting Putin

Analysts speculate this could mean ammunition for Russia's war in Ukraine, given North Korea is believed to have large quantities of ammunition compatible with Russian artillery.

It may be of limited help to Russia, though, given North Korean ammunition has low reliability and accuracy and the fact Russia still needs to transfer it thousands of miles to the front.

But what does Kim want? As always, North Korea is in need of food, fertilizer and potentially other humanitarian aid. However, it seems unlikely Kim would travel all the way to Russia solely for food aid.

North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile program is at an inflection point.

Even though outside verification is impossible, North Korea's nuclear weapons seemingly work. The regime has conducted six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017. North Korea has also tested increasingly sophisticated ballistic missiles .

But it is unclear how survivable these missiles would be against anti-ballistic missile systems, to what extent the nuclear weapons on top of the missiles have been miniaturized, how accurately the missiles can be aimed and how consistently they can be launched.

North Korea's two failed spy satellite launches in the past several months suggest that it has problems with reliability.

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an intercontinental ballistic missile in a launching drill in Pyongyang on March 16, 2023. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Photo: KCNA via KNS / AP via The Conversation