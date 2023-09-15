European Sport & Leisure Retailers Database 2023

The Sport & Leisure Retailers in Europe database is a comprehensive repository of essential information concerning both international and national sport and leisure retailers across Europe.

It provides valuable insights into their turnover and store counts, encompassing not only major countries like Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain but also smaller nations. The database is consistently updated to ensure that all data remains current and relevant. For each country, rankings are thoughtfully presented based on the latest available turnover figures, offering users a clear snapshot of the competitive landscape.

This unique database covers all major sports retailers in Europe and continues to expand, with new data and retailers added daily. Users can easily check the current count of retailers through the search menu on the Home & Search page. The database maintains uniformity by presenting rankings and profiles in a consistent style for all retailers, sectors, and countries.

Clicking on a profile reveals essential details, including the retailer's name, headquarters address, contact information, management, company website, turnover trends, brand banners, store counts, sales surface, and other pertinent information. For multinational retailers, it also includes addresses for head offices in each country and the contact details of local managers.

Some of the Retailers covered include:



Decathlon

Footlocker

Groupe Go Sport

Intersport

JD Sport

Sport 2000

Sports Direct Stadium

For more information about this database visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.