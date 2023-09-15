Japan And Canada Witness Significant Growth In Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers Market

In 2022, the global market for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers was estimated at US$237.1 Million. However, a new projection suggests that this market is poised to expand significantly, reaching a revised size of US$387.7 Million by the year 2030.

This anticipated growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Within the report's analysis, the Chemical & Material Manufacturers segment stands out, with a projected CAGR of 7.2%, expected to reach a market value of US$134.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the growth forecast for the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology segment has been adjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next eight years.

The United States represents a substantial share of this market, with an estimated value of US$64.6 Million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to achieve significant growth, with a projected market size of US$84 Million by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 9.8% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each poised to grow at rates of 4% and 5.2%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 4.8%.

What's New?

This report also highlights key global developments and events impacting the market. These include special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, the easing of China's zero-Covid policy, and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. The report provides valuable insights into the changing dynamics of the market and its response to these global factors.

Key Attributes:



Number of Pages: 89

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $237.1 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $387.7 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 6.3% Regions Covered: Global

The report's analysis spans varigeographic regions and markets, offering an examination of sales data and growth trends for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers, encompassing segments such as Chemical & Material Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Research & Academia, Food & Beverages, and Petrochemicals. It not only provides recent sales data but also offers historical perspectives, covering a 16-year period from 2014 to 2030. This comprehensive analysis equips stakeholders with valuable insights into the performance and future prospects of these sectors across different regions.

Additionally, the report includes a selection of companies mentioned as key players in the Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers market.

These companies are as follows:



Hitachi High-Technologies

Instrument Specialists

L

Linseis

Mettler-TOLEDo

Nanjing Dazhan Institute of Electromechanical Technology

Netzsch

Perkinelmer

Rigaku

Setaram Instrumentation

Shanghai and Sheng Instrument Technology

Shanghai Innuo Precision Instruments

Shimadzu

TA Instruments (A Subsidiary of Waters) Theta Industries

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Market for Simultaneous-Functionality Analyzers