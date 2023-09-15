Incident & Emergency Management Market Is Estimated To Reach Us$ 245.6 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Rising demand for risk management optimization to maintain business continuity even during natural or man-made catastrophic events is likely to propel the demand. Also, the rising incidence of terrorist attacks or criminal activities worldwide will create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Furthermore, the deployment of surveillance and communication systems in areas such as parking lots, parks, workplaces, financial facilities, and others will propel the demand for incident and emergency management.

The need for hi-tech communication and simulation technologies to assist in emergency planning, preparation, and mitigation is increasing. Also, extensive use of next-generation software-defined radios and cognitive radios during emergency situations is likely to boost the incident and emergency management market.

Apart from this, the development of smart cities across developing economies is projected to surge the demand for IoT-enabled evacuation systems and surveillance systems. This is anticipated to fuel the growth in the market.

Subsequently, government bodies across the globe are increasing the adoption of incident and emergency management systems due to rising incidences of natural calamities. Hence, to curb the economic losses, the demand for these systems is expected to surge over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:



By simulation, hazard propagation simulation tools segment is expected to dominate the market, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected register the fastest growth in the market owing to favorable government policies to minimize the economic loss from catastrophes.

Based on component, the communication system segment is estimated to register growth at 6.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. North America will dominate the market owing to the increasing research and development activities to develop advanced IoT-based emergency systems in the U.S.

Prominent Drivers:



Surging application of emergency management systems in healthcare & life sciences and defense & military to provide early aid during emergency situations is likely to boost the market. Rising demand for hazard propagation simulation tools to tackle natural and man-made disasters and to offer end-to-end emergency management consulting services will bolster the growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers operating in the market are collaborating with educational institutions and private healthcare facilities to increase their revenues and expand their customer base. Some of the leading players are also improving their management technologies to cater to the growing demand for emergency systems.

For instance,



March 2019 : Lockheed Martin launched the“LTE-over-Satellite technology.” This device offers connection to remote places and supports businesses at the time of natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes, flooding, and others. June 2021 : Honeywell introduced the“Honeywell AMIR Service” with the goal of offering 24/7 cybersecurity detection and quick response in response to existing cyber threats.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR



Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

Motorola Solutions

Siemens

NEC Others

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:





More Valuable Insights on Incident and Emergency Management Market

Fact.MR in its latest study provides a detailed study on the global incident and emergency management market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also offers critical insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges affecting the sales in the market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Component:



Solution



Web-based Emergency Management System



Emergency / Mass Notification System



Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity



Perimeter Intrusion Detection



Geospatial Solutions

Fire and HAZMAT Solutions

Services



Consulting Services



Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Design and Integration Services



Training and Simulation Services

Public Information Services

Communication System



First Responder Tools



Satellite Assisted Equipment



Vehicle Ready Gateways Emergency Response Radars

By Vertical:



Commercial and Industrial

IT and Tel

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Defense and Military

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector Others (BFSI, ITES, and Hospitality)

By Simulation:



Traffic Simulation Systems

Hazard Propagation Simulation Tools Incident and Evacuation Simulation Tools

By Region:



North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Latin America

Key Questions Covered in the Incident and Emergency Management Market Report



At what rate will the global incident and emergency management market expand during the forecast period?

Which are the factors boosting the growth in the incident and emergency management market?

Which region is likely to hold maximum share in global incident and emergency management market during 2022-2032? What is the estimated market value of incident and emergency management market in 2022?

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: