In an era where creators often rely on smartphones for their work, the use of high-definition portable monitors for a bigger screen has gained significant momentum. The INNOCN 13A1F USB-C Portable Monitor takes the lead as the ultimate companion for photographers, videographers, graphic designers, artists, and architects. Its allure lies in compatibility with the new iPhone 15 USB-C, Apple's latest model that replaces the familiar lightning port with USB-C technology, seamlessly aligning with USB-C monitors like the 13A1F.

The iPhone 15, available in four different models, including two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch sizes, features "Pro" models equipped with a periscope zoom lens, making it great for creators who need to capture intricate details. Paired with a spaciportable monitor like the 13A1F, the iPhone 15's periscope zoom lens truly shines, offering creators an unparalleled visual experience.

The INNOCN 13A1F USB-C Portable Monitor features an OLED backlight for optimal brightness during editing and analysis. Its elegant magnetic metal stand simplifies smartphone pairing. Additionally, it offers a 1920 x 1080p resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits of brightness, and minimal latency, all in a sleek 13.3-inch design for easy smartphone portability.

When purchased brand new , the INNOCN 13A1F USB-C Portable Monitor is priced at $159.99. Budget-conscicustomers can also explore the option of refurbished (like new, open box) units available for either $119.99 or $99.99. According to INNOCN, every owner of the new iPhone should consider incorporating a premium portable monitor like the 13A1F into their tech arsenal.

Product links:

13A1F (Brand New):

13A1F (Refurbished):



