Invitation to Ericsson quarterly sustainability and responsible business update

Date:

September 28, 2023

Time:

3-4 pm CEST

Webcast:

please use this link to join the webcast. If you want to ask a question, please access dial-in information here .

Agenda









Welcome and Introduction - Peter

Nyquist, Head of Investor Relations







Environmental Sustainability performance – Heather Johnson, Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility







Update on

Ericsson's Compliance Program – Jan Sprafke, Chief Compliance Officer (acting)





