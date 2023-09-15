Disaster Restoration Services Market A Resilient Future With 5.7% Cagr By 2033 X Herald

Natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods, storms, and others, wreak havoc on both residential and commercial properties, necessitating the services of disaster restoration providers. These professionals efficiently undertake property repairs, cleanup, and employ strategic measures to enhance property resilience against future natural disasters.

Regions prone to frequent natural disasters, such as the United States, China, and Thailand, are expected to witness substantial demand for disaster restoration services. Additionally, the market is likely to experience a surge in demand due to the rising incidents of water damage and mold in properties, which can lead to allergies and other health-related issues.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The disaster restoration services market is expected to be valued at US$ 80.1 billion by 2033.

The market in East Asia is expected to rise at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

By end-use application, the residential sector is projected to hold a leading market share of 72%. The market registered a growth rate of 5.1% during the historic period (2018-2022).

“Unfavourable weather and climate change to decide fate of disaster restoration services market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Disaster Restoration Services Industry Research



By Type :



Fire Restoration



Water Damage Restoration



Storm Damage Restoration



Mold Damage Restoration Flood Damage Restoration



By End-use Application :



Commercial Residential



By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Market Development

The disaster restoration services market is highly fragmented with the impactful presence of market players, both local and international. These market players are observed taking rigoraction towards capitalizing on a large consumer base and enhancing their corporate footprint through tactics such as service launches and mergers. Market players are providing vivid services regarding disaster restoration and adopting modern tools such as moisture meters and others to stay ahead in the competition.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies offering disaster restoration services are 911 Restoration, AdvantaClean, BELFOR, Bio-One, DKI Restoration, Duraclean, Paul Davis Restoration, PuroClean, Rainbow International Restoration, Restoration 1, ServiceMaster Restore, Servpro, Steamatic, The Paramedics of Property Damage, and Venturi Restoration.

For Instance:



In February 2022, Wilmington, United States-based Bryter Restoration introduced an extensive water damage restoration service and is committed to assisting those who face damages from storms, floods, and other natural disasters. In August 2022, BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, one of the leading property restoration companies based in the United States, announced a merger with Massachusetts-based Pro-care disaster restoration services called Woburn.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of disaster restoration services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

