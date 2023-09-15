Uae Press: Louvre Abu Dhabi's Display Of Holy Texts Fosters Cultural Exploration

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) -- A newspaper has said that the Louvre Abu Dhabi has opened an exhibition showcasing a range of holy texts, fostering cultural and intellectual exploration to promote tolerance and coexistence.

“Running until 14th January next year, Letters of Light, curated by Laurent Hericher, Head of the Oriental Manuscripts Department at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France, along with Souraya Noujaim, Director of the Islamic Arts Department at the Musee du Louvre, examines the historical conditions in which holy books developed,” The National said in an editorial on Friday.

With more than 240 artefacts on display, Letters of Light contains striking examples of the Quran, Bible and Torah, showing how their production techniques changed over the centuries, reflecting the technological and artistic sensibilities of their time. Among these are: a copy of the famGutenberg Bible, the earliest book printed using moveable type; fragments of famDead Sea Scrolls; and a 16th-century Quran from Egypt, open on the page of Surah al An'am, describing the Abraham's path to monotheism.

There is also a 14th-century Torah parchment that depicts the sacrifice of Isaac and the exhibition also includes many supporting artworks.

The editorial added, "It is a seriand scholarly exploration not only of the three faiths that have their origins in the Middle East but of the book as a tool of human knowledge and communication.

“When taken with comparable projects in the – such as the excavation and preservation of ancient Christian monasteries in Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain, or the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island – it is clear that any novelty value once attached to the idea of a Muslim nation valuing important heritage from the Christian and Jewish traditions is long gone,” added the Abu Dhabi-based daily.