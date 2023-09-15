Uae Leaders Congratulate President Of Honduras On Independence Day

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulation to President Xiomara Castro of the Republic of Honduras, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day, marked on 15th September.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Castro.
