Uae Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of Congo

KINSHASA, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Anwar Othman Barout Al Baroudi presented his credentials as the Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Felix Tshisekedi, President of Congo, during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Kinshasa.

During the meeting, Al Baroudi conveyed to President Tshisekedi the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the Congo.

For his part, President Tshisekedi conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and the people of the UAE.

President Tshisekedi wished the Ambassador success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations across varifields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Baroudi expressed his pride in representing the in the Congo and his keenness to enhance bilateral relations across varidomains, to enhance ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the and the Congo, and discussed ways to develop them to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and peoples.