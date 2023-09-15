Uae Leaders Congratulate President Of Nicaragua On Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President José Daniel Ortega Saavedra of Nicaragua, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 15th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Nicaraguan President on the occasion.