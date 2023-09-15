Uae Leaders Congratulate President Of Guatemala On Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Alejandro Giammattei of the Republic of Guatemala, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 15th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Giammattei on the occasion.