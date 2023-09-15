5 Dead, 11 Injured As Jeep Collides With Lorry In India

ANNAMAYYA, India, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Five people were killed and 11 others injured in a collision involving a Jeeb and lorry in Andhra Pradesh Annamayya District, India, on Friday morning, Asian News International (ANI) reported, citing the police.

Seven of the injured were said to be in severe condition, the police said, adding that among the deceased were two men and three women.