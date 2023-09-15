5 Dead, 11 Injured As Jeep Collides With Lorry In India

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ANNAMAYYA, India, 15th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Five people were killed and 11 others injured in a collision involving a Jeeb and lorry in Andhra Pradesh Annamayya District, India, on Friday morning, Asian News International (ANI) reported, citing the police.
Seven of the injured were said to be in severe condition, the police said, adding that among the deceased were two men and three women.
MENAFN15092023000061011009ID1107075559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.